HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt probes complaints of Re 1 crop damage claims

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
20:56
File image
File image
Taking a stern view, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered a probe into complaints that some farmers have received crop insurance claims as low as Re 1. 

Wondering whether insurers are playing "jokes" with the farmers, Chouhan asserted that such claims for crop damages will not be tolerated, as he also urged them to assess the damages appropriately. 

In a high-level meeting, the minister reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the farmers' complaints related to insurance claims. 

While ordering a thorough probe into the complaints, Chouhan also asked the insurance companies to clear claims expeditiously and that too in one go. 

"Insurers giving crop insurance claims of Re 1, Rs 3, Rs 5 or Rs 21 is like playing jokes with farmers. The government will never allow this to happen," Chouhan said in a strongly worded statement. 

To ensure that assessment of losses due to crop damages is done in an accurate manner, Chouhan directed officials to make necessary changes in the provisions of the PMFBY scheme to remove any discrepancies. 

In the meeting, the minister also virtually interacted with some farmers from Maharashtra and asked officials present to address their grievances. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt probes complaints of Re 1 crop damage claims
LIVE! Govt probes complaints of Re 1 crop damage claims

26/11 plotter Abu Jundal's trial to resume after HC ruling
26/11 plotter Abu Jundal's trial to resume after HC ruling

The trial of Abu Jundal, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to resume after the Bombay High Court overturned a lower court order requiring authorities to hand over confidential documents to the accused.

Magisterial probe begins into hostage-taker Arya's death
Magisterial probe begins into hostage-taker Arya's death

An independent magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the death of social entrepreneur Rohit Arya, who was shot during a police operation while holding 17 children and two adults hostage in Mumbai. The inquiry will run parallel to a...

Dynastic politics a grave threat to democracy: Tharoor
Dynastic politics a grave threat to democracy: Tharoor

"It is high time India traded dynasty for meritocracy. This would require fundamental reforms, from imposing legally mandated term limits to requiring meaningful internal party elections, together with a concerted effort to educate and...

'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'
'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'

For greater good, Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO