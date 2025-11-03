Girls have done India proud: Prez Murmu on World Cup win

10:09





The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.





"My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time.





"They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud," the President said. PTI

