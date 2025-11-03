Gaurav Gogoi 100% Pakistani agent, Himanta claims again

21:41

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma/File image





Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, Sarma also said that he would be happy if Gogoi files a case against him for making such a remark.





When asked about Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistani agencies, the CM said: "Yes, 100 percent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi's link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it's 100 percent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 percent correct."





On October 31, he had alleged that Gogoi is a "100 percent Pakistani agent", planted by a foreign power.





A day later, the opposition leader hit back and claimed that such comments showed that Sarma is "unfit" to hold his position as head of the government.





"Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly) asked Gaurav Gogoi to file a case. I will be happy if he files a case against me. Even if he does not, we will make public Gaurav Gogoi's activities after filing the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case," Sarma said on the sidelines of an official function in Tezpur. -- PTI

Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "unfit" to head the government, the BJP leader on Monday reiterated his statement that the opposition leader is a "100 percent Pakistani agent".