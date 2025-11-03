Furnish details of 'real beneficiaries' of land reclaimed in Mumbai: SC to Maha

23:56

File image





A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Maharashtra government, "We want to know who are the real beneficiaries. Who are the real players behind this. We want to know."





Mehta said the Centre has granted environmental clearance for the project and no wrongdoing was committed.





Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, said the Bombay high court dismissed the plea on August 26 and pointed out that luxury houses are being built on the reclaimed land.





Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in the matter, said that the subject land does not fall under the coastal regulation zone and it is not disputed by the petitioner also.





"If that land does not fall under the CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) area, then how can the Environment Protection Act apply in the development of the reclaimed land?" he submitted.





Sankaranarayanan said that Rohatgi was preempting his argument and he had not even advanced the detailed arguments.





The appeal filed by activist Zoru Darayus Bhathena against the high court order said on June 10, 1993, the Maharashtra government applied to the Union ministry of environment & forest for permission to reclaim land to build the Bandra Worli Sea Link. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know the details of "real beneficiaries" of the land reclaimed from sea for the construction of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai after taking note of a plea seeking to restrain the authorities from carrying out commercial development.