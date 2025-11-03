HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyclone alert issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands: IMD

Mon, 03 November 2025
18:08
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'Cyclone Alert' for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from November 4, officials said.

A senior IMD official said a low-pressure area began forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast at 8.30 am on November 2.

"The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move north and then northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts during the next 48 hours," the official said.

The department warned of squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 55 kmph over the North Andaman Sea. "The system is likely to intensify from November 4 onwards, and the sea conditions will remain rough," the official added.

In view of the alert, the local administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the North Andaman Sea. Boat operators, islanders, and tourists have also been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid recreational activities at sea. -- PTI 

