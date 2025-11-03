Bhujbal undergoes heart surgery at Mumbai hospital; condition stable

22:42





The surgery on the 78-year-old NCP leader was performed at the Asian Heart Institute under the guidance of renowned cardiologist Dr Ramakanta Panda, a statement from Bhujbal's office said.





Doctors have advised Bhujbal to take rest for the next few days for a smooth recovery.





Following medical advice, the food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister will not be meeting anyone during this period, said the statement.





"His health is stable, and he is expected to make a full recovery and resume his official duties soon," it added. -- PTI

