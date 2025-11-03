HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7 climbers, including five foreign climbers, killed in Nepal avalanche

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
23:15
File image
File image
At least seven climbers, including five foreign climbers, have been confirmed dead in an avalanche that hit the base camp of Yalung Ri Peak in Dolakha district of Nepal.

As per the police, the dead include three US, one Canadian, one Italian and two Nepali nationals.

"As of now, seven have been confirmed dead, four injured, with four others missing in the avalanche that hit the base camp of the 5,630-meter-high peak in the Rolwaling Valley of the district. The helicopter had attempted to fly in today, but due to the adverse weather, it was hampered. We will continue the search and rescue operation tomorrow morning," deputy superintendent of police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the district police office, Dolakha, told ANI over the phone. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC allows BJP rally in Bengal town on Nov 5
LIVE! HC allows BJP rally in Bengal town on Nov 5

26/11 plotter Abu Jundal's trial to resume after HC ruling
26/11 plotter Abu Jundal's trial to resume after HC ruling

The trial of Abu Jundal, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to resume after the Bombay High Court overturned a lower court order requiring authorities to hand over confidential documents to the accused.

Magisterial probe begins into hostage-taker Arya's death
Magisterial probe begins into hostage-taker Arya's death

An independent magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the death of social entrepreneur Rohit Arya, who was shot during a police operation while holding 17 children and two adults hostage in Mumbai. The inquiry will run parallel to a...

Dynastic politics a grave threat to democracy: Tharoor
Dynastic politics a grave threat to democracy: Tharoor

"It is high time India traded dynasty for meritocracy. This would require fundamental reforms, from imposing legally mandated term limits to requiring meaningful internal party elections, together with a concerted effort to educate and...

'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'
'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'

For greater good, Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO