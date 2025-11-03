7 climbers, including five foreign climbers, killed in Nepal avalanche

23:15

As per the police, the dead include three US, one Canadian, one Italian and two Nepali nationals.





"As of now, seven have been confirmed dead, four injured, with four others missing in the avalanche that hit the base camp of the 5,630-meter-high peak in the Rolwaling Valley of the district. The helicopter had attempted to fly in today, but due to the adverse weather, it was hampered. We will continue the search and rescue operation tomorrow morning," deputy superintendent of police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the district police office, Dolakha, told ANI over the phone. -- ANI

At least seven climbers, including five foreign climbers, have been confirmed dead in an avalanche that hit the base camp of Yalung Ri Peak in Dolakha district of Nepal.