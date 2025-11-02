HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Won't perform 'brahambhoj' until all accused arrested: Grandson of Dular Chand

Sun, 02 November 2025
Hours after the arrest of former Bihar MLA Anant Singh in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav, the grandson of the deceased on Sunday said the 'brahambhoj' ritual will not be performed unless 'all five accused are arrested and sentenced to death'.

Singh, Janata Dal-United candidate from Mokama and a local strongman, has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, filed on the basis of a complaint by the grandson of Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician who was named in a number of criminal cases.

"We are demanding that all five people involved in the killing of my grandfather must be arrested. My grandfather was killed by his opponents with the help of the administration...," the grandson of Yadav alleged, while talking to PTI Video.

He also said, "We will not proceed with the 'Brahambhoj', a ritual performed after the death of a person, unless all five accused are arrested and sentenced to death." 

Singh, who seeks to reclaim the Mokama seat on a ticket of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U, was arrested early on Sunday in connection with the case. 

The police also apprehended two others 'Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram' for their alleged involvement in the killing of Yadav. 

All three will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday, a senior officer said.  -- PTI

