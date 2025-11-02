HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What could I do? Andhra temple founder on stampede

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
17:23
image
Claiming he was not responsible for the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga that left nine devotees dead, the 94-year-old founder of the temple has said devotees rushed on their own during the gathering.

He further said he had not informed the police as he thought everything would be normal like any other day and did not expect such a big crowd on Saturday.

Nine people -- eight women and a boy -- were killed and many others injured in the stampede at the temple constructed by Panda on his own land, in Srikakulam District, on Saturday.

The tragedy was worsened by the Ekadasi observance coinciding with 'Karthika Masam', drawing large crowds.

"What should I do if so many people come at once? I usually send everyone in line but yesterday there were so many people. I don't know what happened, I did not inform any police," temple priest Mukunda Panda told videos.

"I did not inform the police. I have courage, I told everyone to go in a queue line. People came for darshan -- what can I do if they rushed and the situation turned like this?" temple priest Mukunda Panda asked while speaking to the media.

He further said he was there until 3 pm without having lunch even as police came and controlled the crowd.

The temple, owned by priest Mukunda Panda, was neither converted for non-agricultural use nor registered with the Endowments Department, and the organisers failed to inform local police before conducting the event, Srikakulam district superintendent of police, K V Maheshwara Reddy told PTI.

The SP said the temple organisers neither sought mandatory permissions nor applied for police protection before conducting the event.

According to the SP, the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple is a private establishment and was operating without proper approvals. The organisers reportedly failed to comply with safety protocols.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's WC FINAL: Fancied India face resilient SA in title clash
Women's WC FINAL: Fancied India face resilient SA in title clash

LIVE! 1 in 9 Indians found positive for infectious diseases
LIVE! 1 in 9 Indians found positive for infectious diseases

3rd T20 UPDATES: Varun's double strike rocks Australia
3rd T20 UPDATES: Varun's double strike rocks Australia

Will take oath as Bihar CM on November 18: Tejashwi
Will take oath as Bihar CM on November 18: Tejashwi

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that the opposition coalition was certain to form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place...

On cusp of history, Harman ready to experience winning
On cusp of history, Harman ready to experience winning

Harmanpreet before WC final: Know how it feels to lose, looking toward to experience winning

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO