HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tuition teacher gets 3-year RI for sexually assaulting three minor girls

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
10:21
image
A Thane court has sentenced a teacher to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three minor girl students in 2019, saying such an act deserves to be condemned and to be "dealt with a heavy hand". 

Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the 35-year-old accused. 

A copy of the order dated October 31 was made available on Sunday. 

The case was registered against the accused, a resident of Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district, following a complaint by the father of one of the victims, then aged 6 and studying in class 2, on November 22, 2019. 

The complainant stated that on November 22, 2019, he saw the accused, a teacher at a private tuition classes centre, performing "obscene acts" with his daughter. 

Two other girls also made the same allegations against the accused. 

The accused was found to have "committed sexual assault" on the three girls. 

The judge rejected the defence's claims of professional rivalry and false implication. 

The court said it does not find any inconsistency in the victim's testimony, and it "cannot be taken as tutoring". 

"Taking into consideration the age of the victim at the relevant time, as she was too young, studying in the 2nd standard, it would be too much to expect such a small child to remember precisely what had happened with her and narrate the same before the court. However, she did narrate the major substance of the act allegedly committed by the accused, and therefore, on the whole, she cannot be stated to be a tutored witness," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Countdown begins for ISRO's heaviest satellite launch
LIVE! Countdown begins for ISRO's heaviest satellite launch

JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dularchand murder case
JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dularchand murder case

Yadav died at Khushhalchak village three days ago during election campaigning. An assailant reportedly shot him, and an SUV crushed him, officials confirmed.

Bodies of 4 Indians stuck abroad over passport rule
Bodies of 4 Indians stuck abroad over passport rule

The cases, brought to light by Team Aid, a non-governmental organisation specialising in repatriation assistance, have sparked calls for urgent government intervention to resolve what campaigners describe as a "humanitarian crisis".

UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured
UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured

According to a statement by the BTP, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening prompted a major incident declaration, with two suspects being arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory
Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO