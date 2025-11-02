HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Telangana man murders wife, daughter, sister-in-law, before ending life

Sun, 02 November 2025
11:09
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, daughter and sister-in-law and later died by suicide in Vikarabad district of Telangana in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. 

Another daughter of the man escaped his attack but sustained injuries. 

On receiving information on 'Dial 100' about the incident in Kulkacherla mandal that occurred between 2.30 am to 3 am, the police reached the spot, officials said. 

The man allegedly killed his wife (in her mid 30s), his younger daughter (aged around 10) and sister-in-law (mid 40s) with a sickle when they were sleeping in the house, the official added. 

The man also tried to murder his elder daughter but she managed to escape with injuries and has been admitted to hospital, the official said adding he later died by suicide by hanging himself in the house. 

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police said there seems to be some disputes between the man and his wife. 

A case was registered and further investigation is on, the police added.

