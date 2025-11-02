SRK skips traditional Mannat appearance on birthday

20:09

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday apologised to his fans who had gathered outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his 60th birthday, saying he was advised by the authorities not to step out to greet them due to crowd safety concerns.





The actor, who traditionally waves to fans on his birthday from the elevated balcony of Mannat, his sea-facing home in Bandra, said he would 'miss seeing them more than they will'.





'Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues,' Khan posted on X.





'Thank you for understanding and believe me, I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all...' he added.





Fans from different parts of the world have gathered outside Khan's iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, holding placards, bouquets, and some were seen wearing T-shirts with Khan's photo on it.





The area around Khan's residence had hordes of fans since morning who braved rains, and some were seen climbing on trees, waiting patiently for their beloved star to arrive -- a ritual they have long revered.





Mumbai Police have been stationed outside the actor's residence for crowd control and safety reasons.





Even though renovation work is underway at Mannat, Khan was expected to follow his annual tradition of greeting fans from his balcony. -- PTI