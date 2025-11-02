HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Several hurt in UK train stabbing; 2 suspects held

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
08:16
File image
File image
Multiple people were stabbed on a train in the UK's Cambridgeshire, following which armed police intercepted the train and arrested two men in connection with the incident on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said its officers are working with British Transport Police after they intercepted the train in Huntingdon and the injured were taken to hospital.

"We were called at 7:39 pm (local time) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train," Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement.

Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital, the police said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the appalling incident and urged people to follow police advice.

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning," said Starmer.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," he said.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon and urged people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage.

"Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation," she said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JD-U candidate held in Dular Chand death case
LIVE! JD-U candidate held in Dular Chand death case

UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured
UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured

According to a statement by the BTP, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening prompted a major incident declaration, with two suspects being arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory
Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

Single narrow gate: What led to Andhra temple stampede
Single narrow gate: What led to Andhra temple stampede

Opening the gate at once led to those coming out pushing against us, she said adding she fell down and three people fell on her.

'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand
'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand

'Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO