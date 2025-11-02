Several hurt in UK train stabbing; 2 suspects held

08:16

File image





Cambridgeshire Constabulary said its officers are working with British Transport Police after they intercepted the train in Huntingdon and the injured were taken to hospital.





"We were called at 7:39 pm (local time) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train," Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement.





Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital, the police said.





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the appalling incident and urged people to follow police advice.





"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning," said Starmer.





"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," he said.





UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon and urged people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage.





"Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation," she said. -- PTI

