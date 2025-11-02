HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul goes fishing during campaign trail in Bihar

Sun, 02 November 2025
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took some time off the campaign trail in poll-bound Bihar to catch fish.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha went fishing in Begusarai district, after addressing a rally.

Accompanied by former state minister Mukesh Sahni, whose Vikassheel Insan Party is a junior partner in the INDIA bloc, Gandhi took a boat to reach the middle of a pond.

Sahni, who had stripped down to his vest and underpants, cast a net, impressing Gandhi with his prowess. The former minister, who likes to be called 'son of Mallah', a nickname highlighting that the former Bollywood set designer was back home to champion the cause of the fisherman's community to which he belongs, appeared excited with his catch and dived into the waist deep waters.

The Congress leader, who kept donning his trademark white T-shirt and cargo pants, followed Sahni, evoking roars of 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad'.

A large number of fishermen were also present at the spot, some of whom dived to join the leaders in waist-deep waters.

A video clip of the incident was shared by the Congress on its X handle, stating Gandhi also discussed with the fishermen 'challenges and struggles they face in their work'.

The social media post also highlighted the INDIA bloc's promises like an insurance scheme for pisciculture and financial aid of Rs 5,000 to every family of fishermen for the 'three-month-long lean period' during which fishing remains prohibited.   -- PTI

