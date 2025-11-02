HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'People will fight this election': Anant Singh after arrest

Sun, 02 November 2025
11:14
JD-U candidate Anant Kumar Singh/ANI Photo
Former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal-United candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav has shared a video message on his social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. 

Singh, who is contesting the Mokama assembly seat this time, took to Facebook to share a video that features him being escorted by police personnel. 

He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!" 

On October 30, Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. 

The Patna senior superintendent of police Kartikeya Sharma on Saturday said that Anant Singh and two o his associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram have been arrested . -- ANI

