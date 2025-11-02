HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan reopens Torkham border with Afghanistan

Sun, 02 November 2025
The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was reopened on Saturday, allowing the return of Afghan refugees after a nearly two-week closure that followed deadly border clashes between the two countries last month, The Express Tribune reported.

According to officials, the decision came as the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which was formalised in Doha on October 19, continues to hold.

The repatriation process, which had been suspended since October 11, has now resumed at both the Torkham and Chaman crossings in Pakistan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Authorities said around 10,700 individuals crossed into Afghanistan via the Chaman border on Friday as the repatriation effort expanded.

Approximately 1.56 million Afghan nationals have so far returned to their homeland under Pakistan's ongoing repatriation initiative.

The border closure, imposed after days of cross-border clashes, had stranded thousands of families on both sides and disrupted bilateral trade. The suspension of trade led to shortages and higher prices of essential goods, particularly fresh produce such as tomatoes, in markets across northwestern Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

While the Torkham crossing has reopened for refugee movements, trade remains suspended for the time being.

"The border remains closed for trade for now," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, as quoted by The Express Tribune, noting that the resumption of commercial activity would depend on the prevailing security situation.

Officials said all necessary staff had been directed to resume duties at the Torkham crossing to facilitate the repatriation process. Temporary shelters, food supplies, and medical assistance have been arranged by the Frontier Corps and the civil administration to ensure a 'dignified and orderly' return for departing families.

Deputy Commissioner of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Bilal Rao, confirmed the reopening, stating that operations had resumed smoothly to assist Afghan nationals heading home, The Express Tribune reported. 

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to continue their ceasefire after a new round of talks in Istanbul.   -- ANI

