Nepal SC stays govt decision to recall 11 ambassadors

Sun, 02 November 2025
18:59
Nepal PM Sushila Karki
Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday issued a stay order halting the government's decision to recall ambassadors from 11 countries, including China and the United States.

A cabinet meeting held on October 6 decided to recall ambassadors from China, Germany, Israel, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the US, and Japan, by November 6.

A joint bench of Justices Sharanga Subedi and Shree Kanta Paudel issued an interim order staying the government's decision to recall the ambassadors. 

Most of these ambassadors were political appointees made by the previous government formed under the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist and Nepali Congress alliance.

In response to the government decision, the envoys concerned had moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim order.   -- PTI

