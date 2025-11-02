Mokama murder: 'Primary cause of death was...'

18:16

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Sunday said that the death of Dularchand Yadav, which occurred during a violent clash between supporters of two candidates in Mokama on October 30, was caused by cardiac and respiratory failure, and not by a gunshot injury, as per the post-mortem report.





While addressing the press conference in Patna, the DGP informed that a bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death.





"An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and a detailed post-mortem examination was conducted, including videographic documentation. A bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. The primary cause was determined to be cardiac and respiratory failure," DGP Vinay Kumar said.





He added that a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has been constituted to probe the incident.





"A CID team has been formed to investigate the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle may have rammed into the deceased during the scuffle. Whether this was intentional or accidental will be determined after a thorough investigation," he said.





On the arrest of Janata Dal-United candidate Anant Singh in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, the DGP said that there were very few eyewitnesses but that the investigation was ongoing. -- ANI