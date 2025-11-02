HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to address rallies, take part in roadshow in Bihar today

Sun, 02 November 2025
09:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies and attend a roadshow in Bihar on Sunday. 

The PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada and will attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna. 

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls. 

This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. 

Modi had held a roadshow earlier this year, soon after 'Operation Sindoor'. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the PM's roadshow. 

Before the roadshow, Modi will pay floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the state capital. 

The PM's roadshow will start from Dinkar Golambar in the evening and pass through Thakurbari Road, Bakarganj and will conclude at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan. 

Later in the evening, Modi will offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are also set to address several public rallies in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state on Sunday. -- PTI

LIVE! Countdown begins for ISRO's heaviest satellite launch
LIVE! Countdown begins for ISRO's heaviest satellite launch

JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dularchand murder case
JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dularchand murder case

Yadav died at Khushhalchak village three days ago during election campaigning. An assailant reportedly shot him, and an SUV crushed him, officials confirmed.

Bodies of 4 Indians stuck abroad over passport rule
Bodies of 4 Indians stuck abroad over passport rule

The cases, brought to light by Team Aid, a non-governmental organisation specialising in repatriation assistance, have sparked calls for urgent government intervention to resolve what campaigners describe as a "humanitarian crisis".

UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured
UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured

According to a statement by the BTP, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening prompted a major incident declaration, with two suspects being arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory
Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

