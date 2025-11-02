Modi to address rallies, take part in roadshow in Bihar today

09:34





The PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada and will attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna.





Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls.





This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls.





Modi had held a roadshow earlier this year, soon after 'Operation Sindoor'. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the PM's roadshow.





Before the roadshow, Modi will pay floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the state capital.





The PM's roadshow will start from Dinkar Golambar in the evening and pass through Thakurbari Road, Bakarganj and will conclude at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan.





Later in the evening, Modi will offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are also set to address several public rallies in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state on Sunday. -- PTI

