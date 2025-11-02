HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi not only scared of Trump, but...: Rahul

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
14:59
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only 'scared' of US President Donald Trump, but was also 'remote controlled' by big business.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the stinging attack at an election rally in Begusarai district of Bihar.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get 'scared and did what needed to be done'.

"But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.

Gandhi claimed that all the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were 'aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones'.

"Our approach is different. We want to promote small businesses. We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with made in Bihar tags," he said.

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, Gandhi said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas."

"He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations," he alleged.

Gandhi said if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is voted to power in the state, it will form a government for every section, not for any particular caste.

He alleged that the PM was asking youths to watch reels as he wants to divert their attention so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.

"Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani," he alleged.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 'completely stole' the elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Election Commission has removed names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from the voters' list in Bihar. We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again," he claimed.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's WC FINAL: Fancied India face resilient SA in title clash
Women's WC FINAL: Fancied India face resilient SA in title clash

LIVE! 1 in 9 Indians found positive for infectious diseases
LIVE! 1 in 9 Indians found positive for infectious diseases

3rd T20 UPDATES: Varun's double strike rocks Australia
3rd T20 UPDATES: Varun's double strike rocks Australia

Will take oath as Bihar CM on November 18: Tejashwi
Will take oath as Bihar CM on November 18: Tejashwi

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that the opposition coalition was certain to form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place...

On cusp of history, Harman ready to experience winning
On cusp of history, Harman ready to experience winning

Harmanpreet before WC final: Know how it feels to lose, looking toward to experience winning

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO