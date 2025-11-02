Juvenile among 7 militants arrested in Manipur

10:53





Security forces arrested two cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Imphal West district on Saturday.





One .32 pistol, along with a loaded magazine and one IED along with a detonator, was seized from their possession, they said.





One juvenile and two active cadres of PLA were arrested from different locations of Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Friday.





A PREPAK militant was arrested from his residence at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district on Saturday, police said. Another cadre of the outfit was arrested from Thanga Chingkha Khwairakpam in Bishnupur district on Saturday.





A militant of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) involved in extortion was arrested on Friday from Kono Khongnang Khong area in Imphal West district.





Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation on Saturday between Luwangsangol and Phaileng in Kangpokpi district. -- PTI

Seven militants belonging to different banned outfits were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, the police said on Sunday.