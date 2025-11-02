HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JD-U's Anant Singh, 2 aides sent to 14-day custody

Sun, 02 November 2025
17:38
A Patna court on Sunday remanded Janata Dal-United candidate from Mokama seat, Anant Singh, and his two associates to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Singh, a former Bihar MLA, and his two aides, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were earlier arrested in connection with Yadav's murder, were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Patna. 

"The court sent Singh and two others to judicial custody for two weeks," his lawyer Naveen Kumar told reporters.

From the court, they were taken to Patna's Beur Jail.   -- PTI

