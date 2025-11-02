HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dular Chand death case

Sun, 02 November 2025
JD-U candidate Anant Singh/File image
After the hue and cry over the killing of Dularchand Yadav, who was campaigning for the Jan Suraaj Party candidate in Mokama, the police arrested Anant Singh, the Janata Dal-United candidate contesting the Mokama assembly seat, between 1 and 2 am on Sunday morning.

The police produced him before the chief judicial magistrate soon after the arrest. 

Dularchand Yadav reportedly died after he was allegedly shot and crushed by a SUV during the election campaign at Khushhalchak village three days ago. 

Anant Singh and two of his nephew have been named accused in the case. 

Anant Singh, locally known as a Bahubali, faces more than two dozen cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, loot and other serious crimes. 

He was released from jail recently. 

Patna district magistrate Tayag Rajan and Patna senior superintendent of police Kartkey Sharma confirmed Anant Singh's arrest at a joint press conference. 

DM Sharma said the incident was an attempt to hit law and order and stern action would be taken against all those involved in the case. 

SSP Sharma revealed that Anant Singh was present at the time of the incident and he was arrested after due investigation into the crime. 

Sharma said FIRs were lodged by both sides in the case. -- M I Khan in Patna

