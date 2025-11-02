JD-U candidate Anant Singh held in Dular Chand death case

08:40

JD-U candidate Anant Singh/File image





The police produced him before the chief judicial magistrate soon after the arrest.





Dularchand Yadav reportedly died after he was allegedly shot and crushed by a SUV during the election campaign at Khushhalchak village three days ago.





Anant Singh and two of his nephew have been named accused in the case.





Anant Singh, locally known as a Bahubali, faces more than two dozen cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, loot and other serious crimes.





He was released from jail recently.





Patna district magistrate Tayag Rajan and Patna senior superintendent of police Kartkey Sharma confirmed Anant Singh's arrest at a joint press conference.





DM Sharma said the incident was an attempt to hit law and order and stern action would be taken against all those involved in the case.





SSP Sharma revealed that Anant Singh was present at the time of the incident and he was arrested after due investigation into the crime.





Sharma said FIRs were lodged by both sides in the case. -- M I Khan in Patna

