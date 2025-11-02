HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to hold tri-service exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' in Arunachal

Sun, 02 November 2025
10:58
A tri-service exercise to integrate warfighting capability, technological adaptation and operational synergy among the three wings of the armed forces will be held in the rugged mountains of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh this month, an official statement said. 

'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' exercise, conceived as a forward-looking exercise, will validate multi-domain integration across land, air and maritime fronts, reflecting the Indian Armed Forces' evolving readiness for future conflicts, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement on Saturday evening. 

The exercise aims to refine interoperability, enhance situational awareness and validate command and control structures for joint mission execution. 

The official said the highlight of the exercise will be the coordinated employment of special forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems and networked operations centres operating in unison under realistic high-altitude conditions. 

Revised tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) will be tested and validated to reinforce combat agility and adaptability, he said. 

Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' marks the next milestone in India's tri-service integration effort, following the successful conduct of Exercise 'Bhala Prahar' (2023) and Exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' (2024). 

It reinforces the Armed Forces' collective resolve to maintain mission readiness and joint operational effectiveness in the defence of the nation, Lt Col Rawat added. -- PTI

