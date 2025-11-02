HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Guns-a-blazing': Trump warns Nigeria of aid cut, threatens military action

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
08:23
image
United States President Donald Trump warned that the United States could stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if the country fails to act against the killings of Christians.

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump warned the US could go in "guns-a-blazing" if killings of Christians by Islamic terrorists continue.

Trump said, "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Trump instructed the US' Department of War to prepare, warning any US attack would be "fast, vicious, and sweet," and told the Nigerian government to "move fast."

He added, "I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"

The warning of possible military action came after Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier on Saturday pushed back on Trump, announcing a day earlier that he was designating the West African country "a country of particular concern" for allegedly failing to rein in the persecution of Christians, The Washington Post reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JD-U candidate held in Dular Chand death case
LIVE! JD-U candidate held in Dular Chand death case

UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured
UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two captured

According to a statement by the BTP, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening prompted a major incident declaration, with two suspects being arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory
Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

Single narrow gate: What led to Andhra temple stampede
Single narrow gate: What led to Andhra temple stampede

Opening the gate at once led to those coming out pushing against us, she said adding she fell down and three people fell on her.

'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand
'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand

'Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO