'Guns-a-blazing': Trump warns Nigeria of aid cut, threatens military action

08:23





In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump warned the US could go in "guns-a-blazing" if killings of Christians by Islamic terrorists continue.





Trump said, "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."





Trump instructed the US' Department of War to prepare, warning any US attack would be "fast, vicious, and sweet," and told the Nigerian government to "move fast."





He added, "I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"





The warning of possible military action came after Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier on Saturday pushed back on Trump, announcing a day earlier that he was designating the West African country "a country of particular concern" for allegedly failing to rein in the persecution of Christians, The Washington Post reported. -- ANI

