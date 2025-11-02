GST revenue in FY26 to exceed budget estimates, says SBI Research

08:59

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The report projects that even after accounting for similar gains and losses across states following tax rationalisation measures, Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in FY26 are likely to surpass the government's budget estimates.





"We project GST revenue for FY26 will still be higher than budgeted GST collections," the report said.





The projections are based on the growth rate assumptions released by the GST Council, SBI Research noted.





The report added that most of the states experience positive gains for the entire fiscal post rationalisation.





The GST rate rationalisation, which was introduced in September 2025 provides two-tier structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, along with a 0 percent slab (exempt) and a new 40 percent demerit rate for luxury and sin goods.





In its observation, the report noted that Maharashtra is projected to gain by 6 percent while Karnataka will gain by 10.7 percent.





"Thus, overall states will remain net gainers post GST rationalisation," the report added.





Evidence from earlier rounds of GST rate changes, such as those in July 2018 and October 2019, suggests that rationalisation does not necessarily weaken revenue collections.





Instead, the evidence points to a temporary adjustment phase followed by stronger inflows. -- ANI

The Goods and Services revenue for the Financial Year 2026 (FY26) will still be higher than budgeted collections, according to SBI Research.