Dalit man's body with stab wounds found in UP village

Sun, 02 November 2025
11:19
The body of a Dalit man with stab wounds was found in a field in a village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Sonu (29). 

According to the police, Sonu left home on Saturday after receiving a phone call but did not return. 

His body was found in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village under the Kakroli police station area. 

There were multiple stab wounds on the body, additional superintendent of police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters. 

A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. 

An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the assailants. 

"Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon," Bansal said. -- PTI

