Dalit man's body with stab wounds found in UP village

The deceased was identified as Sonu (29).





According to the police, Sonu left home on Saturday after receiving a phone call but did not return.





His body was found in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village under the Kakroli police station area.





There were multiple stab wounds on the body, additional superintendent of police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.





A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot.





The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.





An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the assailants.





"Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon," Bansal said. -- PTI

