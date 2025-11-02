Countdown begins for ISRO's heaviest satellite launch

09:58

ISRO's over 4,000 kg communication satellite CMS-03 is all set to be launched today/Courtesy ISRO on X





The satellite will travel onboard a LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its heavylift capability.





The launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and it has been moved to the second launch pad in Sriharikota for taking up pre-launch operations, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said on Saturday.





The 43.5 metre tall rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its ability to carry heavier payloads weighing up to 4,000 kg, is scheduled for a 5.26 pm liftoff on November 2.





LVM3- (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) is the new heavy lift launch vehicle of ISRO and is used for placing 4,000 kg spacecraft in GTO in a cost-effective manner, ISRO said.





While it is being claimed that satellite's applications include military surveillance there has been no official word from ISRO on the matter.





This three stage launch vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25) gives ISRO full self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites that weigh up to 4,000 kg in GTO.





LVM3- is also termed by ISRO scientists as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III. The LVM3-M5 is the fifth operational flight, ISRO said. -- PTI

