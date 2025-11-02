HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chinese artists stage Ramayana dance drama in Beijing

Sun, 02 November 2025
Share:
18:55
image
A large group of Chinese dancers staged 'Adi Kavya-The First Poem', a dance drama based on the translation of Ramayana by noted Chinese scholar late Prof Ji Xianlin.

The drama, directed by the Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shanshan and featuring a cast of over 50 talented local performers, was held at the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Saturday.

A large audience watched what the Indian mission described as a 'stunning cultural confluence' in a post on X.

This is the second time the dance drama was staged in Beijing; the first time being in January this year.

Last month, the Embassy organised a symposium on 'Sangamam-A Confluence of Indian philosophical traditions' in which noted Chinese scholars spoke on Bhagavad Gita and Indian civilisational values.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's WC FINAL: Harmanpreet departs, India 4 down
Women's WC FINAL: Harmanpreet departs, India 4 down

Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record
Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record

Smriti Mandhana etched a new record to her name, overtaking former skipper Mithali Raj to register the most runs scored by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Sundar stars as India down Australia to level series
Sundar stars as India down Australia to level series

Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 for a series levelling five-wicket win over Australia.

LIVE! Teachers put scorpion in Dalit boy's pants
LIVE! Teachers put scorpion in Dalit boy's pants

ISRO's Bahubali rocket launches heaviest satellite
ISRO's Bahubali rocket launches heaviest satellite

The heaviest communication satellite to be launched from the Indian soil onboard a new generation, homegrown 'Bahubali' rocket was successfully placed into the intended orbit on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO