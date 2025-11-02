Chinese artists stage Ramayana dance drama in Beijing

18:55

A large group of Chinese dancers staged 'Adi Kavya-The First Poem', a dance drama based on the translation of Ramayana by noted Chinese scholar late Prof Ji Xianlin.





The drama, directed by the Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shanshan and featuring a cast of over 50 talented local performers, was held at the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Saturday.





A large audience watched what the Indian mission described as a 'stunning cultural confluence' in a post on X.





This is the second time the dance drama was staged in Beijing; the first time being in January this year.





Last month, the Embassy organised a symposium on 'Sangamam-A Confluence of Indian philosophical traditions' in which noted Chinese scholars spoke on Bhagavad Gita and Indian civilisational values. -- PTI