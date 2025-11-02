HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: BJP MP alleges attack on convoy by RJD workers during campaigning

Sun, 02 November 2025
09:16
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that his convoy was attacked during election campaigning in Dumraon in Bihar by workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In a post on X on Saturday, Tiwari claimed that a group of miscreants attempted to chase his convoy while raising RJD slogans. 

He added that to avoid any confrontation his convoy sped and left the area.

"Just a short while ago, at the Brahm Baba site in Dumraon Ariyav, when people were welcoming the roadshow with candidate Rahul Singh, some people tried to attack us while chanting RJD slogans. To prevent a confrontation, we sped up the vehicle and left. Why such thuggery by RJD in the campaign?" Manoj Tiwari wrote on 'X'.

The BJP leader Tiwari revealed details of the incident and informed the Election Commission and the Buxar district administration about the matter. -- ANI

