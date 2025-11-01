Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised

13:57

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a routine health check-up, a family insider said on Saturday.

The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai earlier this week.





"He went to the hospital on Thursday. Since the results would take some time to arrive, the family decided that it would be better for him to stay there until all the routine check-ups are done properly. He is old and needs proper attention from the doctors. There's nothing to worry about," the insider told PTI.





In April this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. At the time, the cinema icon was spotted with a bandage on his right eye as he was exited from a Mumbai hospital.





He also interacted with the paparazzi, saying that he is still "very strong".

"Abhi bohot dum hai, abhi bhi bohot jaan hai Meri aankh mein graft hua hai (I'm still very strong and full of life. I had an eye graft surgery). Love you audience. I'm strong," Dharmendra said.





The veteran actor's most recent project was the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.





He will be seen next in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's war-drama Ikkis based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal.





The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, will be released in December this year.





Dharmendra will also feature in family-drama thriller Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se, alongside actor Arbaaz Khan. -- PTI