Uber Sees Record Demand For Courier Services

Uber reported record demand for its Uber Courier and Courier XL services this festival season, showcasing the ride-hailing giant growing foothold in the Indian delivery market.





The services are currently available in 25 cities, and the firm said they will be launched in 10 new cities in 2026, in response to their increasing demand.





"From festive gifts to daily essentials, users are trusting us with deliveries that truly count," Shiva Shailendran, director for consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia, said. "The strong growth we're seeing reflects how deeply these products are resonating with our users and how they've become part of everyday life," he added.





During the festival period, Uber Courier, already Ubers fastest-growing category, saw a sharp rise in usage for both daily and seasonal deliveries. Common items included food, clothes, medicines, and small electronics.





Deliveries peaked around Diwali and Rakhi, with the busiest hours being between 11 am and 4 pm, showing a preference for daytime slots.





The product creates additional earning opportunities, with half of all Uber Bike drivers completing Courier trips. Alongside drivers, Uber Courier also provides small and medium businesses with a quick, hassle-free way to reach their customers.





Uber Courier XL, built for larger and bulkier items, also saw strong traction this season. The most common items sent included sports equipment, crockery, furniture, hardware, and large stationery shipments.





-- Business Standard