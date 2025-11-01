HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uber Sees Record Demand For Courier Services

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
11:59
image
Uber reported record demand for its Uber Courier and Courier XL services this festival season, showcasing the ride-hailing giant growing foothold in the Indian delivery market.

The services are currently available in 25 cities, and the firm said they will be launched in 10 new cities in 2026, in response to their increasing demand.

"From festive gifts to daily essentials, users are trusting us with deliveries that truly count," Shiva Shailendran, director for consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia, said. "The strong growth we're seeing reflects how deeply these products are resonating with our users and how they've become part of everyday life," he added.

During the festival period, Uber Courier, already Ubers fastest-growing category, saw a sharp rise in usage for both daily and seasonal deliveries. Common items included food, clothes, medicines, and small electronics.

Deliveries peaked around Diwali and Rakhi, with the busiest hours being between 11 am and 4 pm, showing a preference for daytime slots.

The product creates additional earning opportunities, with half of all Uber Bike drivers completing Courier trips. Alongside drivers, Uber Courier also provides small and medium businesses with a quick, hassle-free way to reach their customers.

Uber Courier XL, built for larger and bulkier items, also saw strong traction this season. The most common items sent included sports equipment, crockery, furniture, hardware, and large stationery shipments.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCBC flags Kerala's OBC quota for Muslims, Christians
LIVE! NCBC flags Kerala's OBC quota for Muslims, Christians

MVA, MNS to go ahead with Mumbai rally defying police
MVA, MNS to go ahead with Mumbai rally defying police

The rally is being organised to protest against alleged electoral roll manipulation in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with opposition parties alleging that there were around 96 lakh fake votes which had been added in the 2024...

Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health
Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health

Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

FBI foils potential 'terror attack' in US, several arrested
FBI foils potential 'terror attack' in US, several arrested

Patel did not specify which part of Michigan the FBI operation took place in. But in a separate social media post on Friday, the police department for the city of Dearborn noted that FBI agents had been active in its community.

Singapore sends Zubeen's post-mortem report to Assam
Singapore sends Zubeen's post-mortem report to Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Singapore authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem and toxicology reports to the state police. The SIT probing the death has made progress and will submit the chargesheet in court within...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO