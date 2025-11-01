HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suspected Lashkar activist shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Sat, 01 November 2025
A 28-year-old man believed to be an activist of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba was shot dead in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday. 

The Punjab police, however, claimed that he had no links with the LeT. 

The murder incident took place at Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur district of Punjab, 60 km from Lahore. 

According to senior police officer Essa Khan, Sheikh Muaz Mujahid received bullet injuries during a crossfire between two rival groups in Kot Radha Kishan. 

"The gunmen of two rival groups -- Rehan and Faizan -- exchanged fire. Mujahid was among the other people present when the firing began. Bullets hit Mujahid, who died on the spot," he said and denied that the deceased was a member of the banned LeT. -- PTI

