Follow Rediff on:      
Sent message to Pak that we are not like them: Army chief

Sat, 01 November 2025
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said India fought with the combined strength of principles and technology during Operation Sindoor and did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan. 

Speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Gen Dwivedi asserted that India only destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

"Operation Sindoor was successful because we fought with the combined strength of our principles and technology. We made it a point that no innocent civilians in Pakistan suffered. We only targeted terrorists and their bosses," the Army chief said.

All citizens should work for nation building to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

Gen Dwivedi, who also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.

"We attacked places that had the presence of terrorists. We did not target innocent civilians or defence installations. We achieved our goal in Operation Sindoor and sent a message to Pakistan that we are not like them," he said. -- PTI

