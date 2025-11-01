HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RSS leader reacts to Kharge's 'ban' demand

Sat, 01 November 2025
20:10
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said the organisation can not be banned just because somebody wishes so, and those making such a demand should learn from past experiences.
 
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a three-day all-India executive meeting of the RSS in Jabalpur, Hosabale was replying to a question about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the Sangh should be banned.
 
"Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban," he said. 
 
"It cannot happen just because someone wishes so. If a leader says that an organisation working for the unity, security and culture of India should be banned, he must also state the reason,"  Hosabale added.
Society has accepted the RSS, and the "government system" too has ruled that such bans were wrong, the senior Sangh leader said, adding, "Those who now demand a ban should learn from past experiences."
 
To a question on banning the RSS again at a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Congress president Kharge had said, "It is my personal opinion, and I will say it openly, it should be done", and alleged that most of the law and order problems are arising because of the BJP and RSS. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

