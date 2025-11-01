HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,817 cr still in circulation: RBI

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
16:12
image
The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,817 crore are still in circulation, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Saturday.
   
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.
 
Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.
 
In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the currency was announced, has declined to Rs 5,817 crore at the close of business on October 31, 2025.
 
"Thus, 98.37 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.
 
The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.
 
From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.
 
Further, the public can send Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.
 
The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.
 
The RBI periodically publishes the status of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo Jeddah-Hyderabad flight gets 'human bomb' threat
LIVE! IndiGo Jeddah-Hyderabad flight gets 'human bomb' threat

9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi
9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am.

Rename Delhi as Indraprastha, build Pandavas' statue: BJP MP
Rename Delhi as Indraprastha, build Pandavas' statue: BJP MP

'The Old Delhi railway station should be renamed Indraprastha Railway Station. Indira Gandhi International Airport should be renamed Indraprastha Airport. A prominent statue of the Pandavas should be established at key locations in Delhi'

Why not engage with Hinduism too?: Hindu group to VP Vance
Why not engage with Hinduism too?: Hindu group to VP Vance

An American Hindu organisation has asked Vice President J D Vance to engage with Hinduism after he said that his wife, Usha, encouraged him "to re-engage with his faith." The request comes after Vance faced criticism over comments...

Op Sindoor was successful cause we fought with...: Army chief
Op Sindoor was successful cause we fought with...: Army chief

Gen Dwivedi, who also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO