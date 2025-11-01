Over 100 detained at Bengaluru rave party

19:28

Over 100 people were detained after police on Saturday raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a suspected rave party was underway, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kaggalipura police station, led by Superintendent of Police of Bengaluru South district, R Srinivas Gowda raided the premises near Devigere Cross, where the party was being held, they said.





At least 102 people were taken into custody for medical examination to ascertain if they were under the influence of any narcotic substances, a senior police officer said.





They were later released after the medical tests, and notices will be issued to them to join the probe once the test results are received, he said.





Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said the party was organised through a WhatsApp group. Most of those who attended were in their 20s and hailed from Bengaluru.





During the raid, police recovered small quantities of marijuana from the spot, which have been sent for forensic analysis, he said.





The property, which operated as a homestay, had no licence. The organisers and the property owners have been questioned, police said.





A case is being registered against them, police added, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI