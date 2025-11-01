Narayana Health Buys UK hospital In Rs 2,200 Cr Deal

08:54

A view of the Narayana General Hospital/Courtesy Narayana website





The acquisition marks the Indian hospital chain's entry into the British healthcare market, strengthening its global expansion ambitions while deepening its presence in key specialties such as orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery.





Narayana Health will also gain control over Practice Plus Group's 330 in-patient and outpatient beds.





The deal further extends Narayana Health's international footprint, building on its earlier foray into the Caribbean through Health City Cayman Islands, the company said in a filing to the BSE.





"The acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health," Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, said.





"Like us, Practice Plus Group recognised that while the majority of patients struggle to access healthcare, only a minority can afford costly private care."





"We have both been working to serve those in between, to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I look forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the care they need," Dr Shetty added.





Practice Plus Group is the fifth-largest private hospital network in the UK, the company said in a release.





Through this acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to a market where demand for surgeries -- especially in the private sector -- is projected to rise sharply in the coming years.





Jim Easton, chief executive of Practice Plus Group, praised Narayana Health's reputation for high-quality, efficient care delivered with a human touch, saying he is 'excited about what our hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us.' -- Aneeka Chatterjee, Business Standard

Bengaluru-headquartered Narayana Health has made its first major overseas push, acquiring the UK's Practice Plus Group Hospitals in a Rs 2,200-crore (188.78 million) deal, gaining a network of 12 specialty surgical centres.