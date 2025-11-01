HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Narayana Health Buys UK hospital In Rs 2,200 Cr Deal

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
08:54
A view of the Narayana General Hospital/Courtesy Narayana website
A view of the Narayana General Hospital/Courtesy Narayana website
Bengaluru-headquartered Narayana Health has made its first major overseas push, acquiring the UK's Practice Plus Group Hospitals in a Rs 2,200-crore (188.78 million) deal, gaining a network of 12 specialty surgical centres.

The acquisition marks the Indian hospital chain's entry into the British healthcare market, strengthening its global expansion ambitions while deepening its presence in key specialties such as orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. 

Narayana Health will also gain control over Practice Plus Group's 330 in-patient and outpatient beds.

The deal further extends Narayana Health's international footprint, building on its earlier foray into the Caribbean through Health City Cayman Islands, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health," Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, said. 

"Like us, Practice Plus Group recognised that while the majority of patients struggle to access healthcare, only a minority can afford costly private care."

"We have both been working to serve those in between, to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I look forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the care they need," Dr Shetty added.

Practice Plus Group is the fifth-largest private hospital network in the UK, the company said in a release. 

Through this acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to a market where demand for surgeries -- especially in the private sector -- is projected to rise sharply in the coming years.

Jim Easton, chief executive of Practice Plus Group, praised Narayana Health's reputation for high-quality, efficient care delivered with a human touch, saying he is 'excited about what our hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us.'  -- Aneeka ChatterjeeBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor
LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor

Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk
Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk

US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his proclamation on H1-B visas, including the USD 100,000 fee, asserting that Indian nationals are central to American leadership in IT and AI, and the restrictions will...

Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis
Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance
My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance

Amid criticism over comments about his interfaith marriage, Vice President J D Vance said on Friday that his wife Second Lady Usha Vance has no plans to convert to Christianity but added that he hoped 'she may one day see things as I do'.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO