Follow Rediff on:      
MVA-MNS hold rally over 'voter list irregularities'

Sat, 01 November 2025
15:31
The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday held a protest march against alleged irregularities in the voters list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP.
  
The 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) started from Fashion Street in the southern part of the metropolis in the afternoon and will culminate at the BMC headquarters a kilometre away, with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, MNS' RajThackeray and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, among others, taking part.

They are scheduled to address a rally at the end of the march to highlight voters list irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions and additions etc. The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of India of turning a blind eye to the issue and have asserted that local body polls in Maharashtra should go ahead only after the shortcomings are rectified.

Congress leaders Naseem Khan, Satej Patil and Bhai Jagtap, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also walked along with thousands of functionaries.

Raj Thackeray, along with his supporters and party colleague Bala Nandgaonkar, boarded a train at Dadar station and headed to Churchgate. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai earlier this week, Thackeray had appealed to MNS workers to take public transport to reach the venue. -- PTI

