Man kills co-worker after quarrel over light

A 41-year-old man was killed allegedly by his co-worker after a quarrel over switching off a light at a rented office in Bengaluru in the small hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district, they said.





The incident occurred around 1.30 am at the office of a company named Data Digital Bank, which is involved in storing movie shooting videos on a day-to-day basis, police said.





According to police, the two employees, who stayed at the office during the night, allegedly got into an argument over turning off the light. In a fit of rage, Somala Vamshi (24), a native of Vijayawada, allegedly struck his co-worker Bheemesh on the forehead with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot.





The accused later went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered, a senior police officer said.





A case of murder was registered against him following which he was arrested, police said, adding further investigation is underway. -- PTI