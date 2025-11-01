HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Kerala free of extreme poverty: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Sat, 01 November 2025
10:45
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared in the assembly that the state was free of extreme poverty.

Vijayan made the announcement in a special session of the House convened on the occasion of Kerala 'Piravi' or formation day.

The Congress-led UDF opposition termed as "pure fraud" the state government's claim and boycotted the session in protest.

As the special Assembly session commenced, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan said that the CM's statement via rule 300 was "pure fraud" and in "contempt" of House rules.

"So, we cannot join in that and are completely boycotting the session," Satheesan said. The opposition then walked out of the House shouting slogans that the claim was a "fraud" and that it was "shameful".

Responding to the opposition allegation, the CM said the UDF was referring to its own behaviour when they say "fraud".

"We only say what we can implement. We have implemented what we had said. That is our reply to the opposition leader," he said. -- PTI

