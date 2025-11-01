Jharkhand court acquits BJP leader in 2014 poll code breach case

09:15





Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoranjan Kumar acquitted the BJP general secretary due to lack of evidence.





Singh was the BJP candidate from the Daltonganj assembly constituency in 2014.





The district administration had then registered a case against Singh under various sections of the IPC over a reported altercation with a state government officer. -- PTI

