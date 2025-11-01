HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jharkhand court acquits BJP leader in 2014 poll code breach case

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
09:15
image
An MP-MLA court on Friday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Singh in a 2014 case of election code violation in Jharkhand's Palamu district. 

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoranjan Kumar acquitted the BJP general secretary due to lack of evidence. 

Singh was the BJP candidate from the Daltonganj assembly constituency in 2014. 

The district administration had then registered a case against Singh under various sections of the IPC over a reported altercation with a state government officer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor
LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor

Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk
Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk

US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his proclamation on H1-B visas, including the USD 100,000 fee, asserting that Indian nationals are central to American leadership in IT and AI, and the restrictions will...

Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis
Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance
My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance

Amid criticism over comments about his interfaith marriage, Vice President J D Vance said on Friday that his wife Second Lady Usha Vance has no plans to convert to Christianity but added that he hoped 'she may one day see things as I do'.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO