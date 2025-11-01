HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMD Predicts Cooler Days, Warmer Nights In Nov

Sat, 01 November 2025
08:19
File image
Large parts of India are likely to experience below-normal daytime temperatures but warmer-than-usual nights in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

At an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that below-normal maximum temperatures are expected across northwest, central, and western India. 

However, the western Himalayan region, the Himalayan foothills, much of northeast India, and parts of southern India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures.

Warmer nights expected across most regions.

"Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some areas in northwest India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are expected," Mohapatra said.

While daytime temperatures in many areas may remain lower than usual, the nights are likely to be relatively warmer, continuing a trend observed in recent months.

Mohapatra said weak La Nia conditions are currently prevailing over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. 

"La Nia conditions are likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026, with a transition to ENSO-neutral expected during January to March,' he said, citing a 55 percent probability for the shift.

Normal to above normal rainfall for most areas

The IMD chief also said normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country in November, except for some areas in northwest India and the southern peninsula, where below-normal rainfall is expected.

Earlier, the weather department had said that most regions are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the October-December period, while parts of northwest India could see normal to below-normal showers.

-- Aman SahuBusiness Standard

