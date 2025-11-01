HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Godrej To Acquire Muuchstac For Rs 449 Cr

Sat, 01 November 2025
12:05
image
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the FMCG business under the 'Muuchstac' brand via a slump sale from Trilogy Solutions for approximately Rs 449 crore as it aims to drive profitable growth.

The deal will be done in two tranches and is an all-cash deal. In the first tranche, GCPL will make a payment of Rs 289 crore for an enterprise value of Rs 380 crore, and the second tranche will be 12 months later for approximately Rs 160 crore at an enterprise value of Rs 400 core to Rs 500 crore, it said in its stock exchange filing.

'This brand is one of the Indias fastest-growing mens grooming brands with a strong leadership position in the mens facewash segment. This acquisition marks a strategic step in GCPLs journey to strengthen its personal care portfolio and expand its footprint in high-growth, high-margin categories,' it said in its release.

The Muuchstac brand is currently among the top two player in the mens online facewash category and hold the top three spot overall, and in 12 months ending September 2025, the business recorded revenues of approximately Rs 80 crore and Ebitda (adjusted for one-offs) of around Rs 30 crore.

In the July-September quarter, GCPLs consolidated net profit fell 6.5 per cent to Rs 459.3 crore. Its net sales grew 4.3 per cent to Rs 3,825.1 crore. It reported a volume growth of 3 per cent in the quarter under review in the domestic business. Its profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended September to Rs 796.2 crore.

Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO at GCPL said, 'Q2FY26 has been a resilient quarter for GCPL, especially given the backdrop of the GST transition in India and continued macroeconomic challenges in Indonesia.'

-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

