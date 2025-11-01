Fiscal Deficit In H1 36.5% Of Full-Year Target

08:35

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





During the same period last year, the fiscal deficit was 29.4 percent of the full-year target, owing to a general election-led slowdown in capital expenditure (capex), data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed.





In H1FY26, capex grew at a robust 40 percent, exhausting more than half (51.8 percent) of the Rs 11.2 trillion full-year target, compared with 37.3 percent spent during the same period a year ago.





Revenue expenditure, however, stood at 43.7 percent of the FY26 target, compared with 45.7 percent during the same period in the preceding year.





With two tranches of central tax devolution shared with the states in October, a total of Rs 8.3 trillion has already been disbursed -- 15.5 percent higher than the Rs 7.2 trillion released during the same period last year.





Gross tax revenue rose by a muted 2.8 percent during H1FY26, with a 4.7 percent rise in income-tax collections and a subdued 1.1 percent growth in corporate tax collections.





The increase in indirect tax collections was modest at 3.2 percent, with a 5.2 percent contraction in Customs duties and a 4.8 percent growth in goods and services tax and excise duty collections.





Net tax revenue during H1FY26 contracted 2.8 percent, with collections reaching 43.3 percent of the full-year target, compared with 49 percent during the same period a year ago.





However, a 30.5 percent surge in non-tax revenues -- buoyed up by a record Rs 2.7 trillion dividend from the Reserve Bank of India -- offset the dip in net tax revenue.





Total revenue receipts grew 4.5 percent, covering 49.6 percent of the full-year target, still lower than the 51.8 percent achieved in the same period last year.





Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai, said that despite low nominal gross domestic product growth, the government remains on track.





Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said that with an asking growth rate of over 21 percent in the second half of FY26 to meet the full-year tax revenue target, taxes are likely to undershoot Budget Estimates.





"As of now, we expect the typical trend of expenditure savings and higher-than-budgeted non-tax revenues to absorb any shortfall in tax revenues, and do not foresee a material slippage relative to the Government of India's FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent of GDP," she added.





-- Asit Ranjan Mishra, Business Standard

The Centre's fiscal deficit for the first half (April-September) of 2025-26 (H1FY26) stood at 36.5 percent of the full-year target, despite muted growth in tax revenues and a sharp uptick in devolution to states.