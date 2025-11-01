HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
09:45
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district last week, an official said on Friday. 

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. 

In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. 

Both have been arrested. 

The CM, who holds the home portfolio, has directed the state director general of police to constitute the SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately, the official added. 

The move comes amid pressure from citizens and political parties seeking justice for the deceased's kin. 

The victim's family had also appealed for an SIT investigation to ensure stern punishment for the culprits. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chitra Wagh thanked Fadnavis for the decision to set up an SIT.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor
LIVE! Fadnavis orders SIT to probe death of woman doctor

Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk
Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs, flag India ties risk

US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his proclamation on H1-B visas, including the USD 100,000 fee, asserting that Indian nationals are central to American leadership in IT and AI, and the restrictions will...

Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis
Mumbai: How 'creative shoot' turned into hostage crisis

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance
My wife not Christian, has no plans to convert: Vance

Amid criticism over comments about his interfaith marriage, Vice President J D Vance said on Friday that his wife Second Lady Usha Vance has no plans to convert to Christianity but added that he hoped 'she may one day see things as I do'.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO