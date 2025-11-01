HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-Sabarimala executive officer arrested in temple gold theft case

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
17:56
image
The SIT probing the alleged disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple has arrested former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, officials said on Saturday.

Kumar, who served as the executive officer of the hill shrine in 2019, was arrested after being questioned at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

He has been accused of concealing that the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols were gold-plated, instead recording them as copper sheets in the temple's official documents.

Sources said Kumar had been associated with Sabarimala since the 1990s and was aware that the sanctum sanctorum, including the Dwarapalaka idols, had been gold-clad during 1998 99.

However, when the Dwarapalaka plates were handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, for gold plating in 2019, Kumar allegedly documented them as copper plates, enabling the accused to later remove the existing gold plating, an officer said.

Similarly, Kumar recommended to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that the Dwarapalaka plates be handed over to Potty for electroplating. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong slams govt over India's exit from Tajikistan airbase
LIVE! Cong slams govt over India's exit from Tajikistan airbase

Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns
Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi
9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am.

Thackeray cousins, Pawar lead 'Satyacha Morcha' in Mumbai
Thackeray cousins, Pawar lead 'Satyacha Morcha' in Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with MNS, held a protest march in Mumbai against alleged irregularities in the voters list, claiming it favors the ruling BJP. Key leaders participated and addressed a rally highlighting issues like multiple...

Rename Delhi as Indraprastha, build Pandavas' statue: BJP MP
Rename Delhi as Indraprastha, build Pandavas' statue: BJP MP

'The Old Delhi railway station should be renamed Indraprastha Railway Station. Indira Gandhi International Airport should be renamed Indraprastha Airport. A prominent statue of the Pandavas should be established at key locations in Delhi'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO