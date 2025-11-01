HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC begins training booth-level officers for SIR in West Bengal

Sat, 01 November 2025
13:49
The Election Commission on Saturday began a training programme for booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The training programme, being held in various districts, would be completed by November 3, with the SIR process scheduled to begin the following day, officials said.

In south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, training was underway for BLOs of Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Kasba, Jadavpur, Metiabruz, Behala Purba and Behala Paschim assembly constituencies, they said.

The sessions are being held in batches, they added.

The EC has issued a 16-point guideline for BLOs as part of the SIR exercise, and introduced a new mobile app to streamline field operations, officials said.

During the training, BLOs are being provided with special kits and detailed instructions on the SIR process, they added.

From November 4 to December 4, BLOs will visit households to carry out voter verification and form-filling work.

A section of the booth-level officers, however, raised concern over the security aspect during the exercise.

"Yes, there are some concerns about security as we have to work at the grassroots level," said a BLO who participated in the training.

Another BLO, who also did not wish to be named, said, "Such duties always carry certain risks, as seen in past elections, but we must follow the rules and carry out our work without fear." -- PTI 

