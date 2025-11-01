Dular Chand death: 2 arrested, autopsy shows gunshot wound not fatal

00:10

A day after gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was 'killed' while campaigning in Patna's Mokama area, police on Friday registered three FIRs to probe the incident.





Anant Singh, Janata Dal-United candidate from Mokama and a local strongman, has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, filed on the basis of a complaint by the grandson of the deceased.





Another first information report (FIR) was lodged against six people based on a complaint by the opposing party, while the third FIR was registered by police based on its own investigation.





Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama area on Thursday.





However, three doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination on Friday concluded that the bullet wound in Yadav's foot was not fatal.





Talking to reporters, Dr Ajay Kumar, who performed the post-mortem examination, said, "Yadav did not die from a gunshot. He was shot near the ankle joint. The bullet was not the cause of death as it was not deadly at all. We will soon submit a detailed report to police."





Patna (Rural) SP Vikram Sihag told reporters, "Prima facie, it is clear that he did not die of gunshot wounds. We are waiting for the post-mortem report so that the exact cause can be ascertained. Police have so far registered three FIRs and arrested two persons."





He denied reports that people were attacked by a section of locals when his body was being taken for the autopsy. However, a purported video of stone pelting went viral on social media on Friday.





PTI, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.





Patna's District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday visited Badh and Mokama areas and held a meeting with the candidates/their representatives from both assembly constituencies.





According to a statement issued by the district administration, "The DM gave clear instructions that violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will not be tolerated. All stakeholders must ensure strict compliance of the the poll code, otherwise strict legal action will be initiated against them."





Local poll officials were also instructed that they must ensure strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission.





"There can be no compromise in maintaining law and order. Any kind of laxity, negligence, or irregularity will not be tolerated. Officials must take strict action against anti-social elements and initiate prompt and lawful measures. FIRs should be registered as per rules against those attempting to create law and order problems, and arrests should be made in due process," the statement added.





Officials were also instructed to keep a close watch on the election expenditure of candidates, continuously monitor through flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, and video viewing teams, said the statement.





Earlier in the day, when his body was being taken to the hospital from his native place in Mokama, a large number of people, including supporters of the party, were standing along the roadside.





Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Mokama Veena Devi and her husband Suraj Bhan, also a former MLA, visited Yadav's residence on Friday.





Talking to reporters, Bhan demanded a high-level inquiry, headed by a retired judge, into the incident.





"The Election Commission should also take appropriate action against those who violated the model code of conduct," he said.





Commenting on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, "Why is the administration maintaining a stoic silence over the incident. How a candidate and his supporters were allowed to campaign with a convoy of 40 vehicles and arms? It is quite clear that the state government is giving protection to goons and criminals." -- PTI





IMAGE: The last rites of Dularchand Yadav being performed at the Badh Ghat, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab