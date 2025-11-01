DRI officers seize 4.7 kg cocaine worth Rs 47 cr at Mumbai airport

11:22





In a statement the ministry said DRI officers intercepted the passenger shortly after her arrival and subjected her baggage to detailed examination.





The scrutiny led to the discovery of nine pouches of a white powdery substance concealed inside coffee packets.





Preliminary testing with the NDPS field kit confirmed the substance to be cocaine.





"In a major blow to international drug trafficking networks, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 4.7 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 47 crore in the illicit market, from a female passenger arriving from Colombo at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai," the statement said.





The DRI apprehended four additional persons of the syndicate -- one who had come to the airport to receive the consignment and three others linked to the financing, logistics, and distribution network of the smuggled narcotics. -- PTI

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 4.7 kg of cocaine worth about Rs 47 crore from a female passenger arriving from Colombo at the Mumbai airport and arrested five persons, the finance ministry said on Saturday.